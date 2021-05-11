Deep Dasgupta on Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion from Test squad: 'We must back him'

Things have not worked out for Kuldeep Yadav in the past couple of years. There was a time when the left-arm spinner was considered to be a confirmed spot in India's playing XI. But after failing to make it into the playing XI in the Test series against Australia, and then not being able to impress in the home Test series against England, questions were raised on his recent form.

Now, as India prepare to travel to England for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the following five-match Test series against England, Kuldeep has found himself out of the traveling squad.

Speaking in a recent interaction with Sports Today, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta explained why he was surprised to see Kuldeep not being included in the squad.

"With Kuldeep, I am a little surprised (not picked for England tour). Because a year ago, he was the No. 1 spinner. Within a year, he is not on the contract list. He is not there on any side," he said.

"He might be there in the side for Sri Lanka. But I am a little surprised. Obviously, his arc has gone down, his performances have gone down. I still believe that his skill set is very unique. And we need to keep investing in him," he further added.

"I understand why he is not on the side, because of his performance. I still believe he is young. He has a lot of cricket left in him and he should not be left in the lurch, let to be on his own. We must back him," he further said.

"I hope so (he gets picked for the Sri Lanka tour). On the white-ball side, obviously someone like Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and Kuldeep... they should all be there," Dasgupta signed off.

