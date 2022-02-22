Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Deepak Chahar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is: Report
cricket

Deepak Chahar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is: Report

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.
Deepak Chahar reacts in pain after bowling a delivery during the third T20I between India and West Indies in Kolkata.(AP)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 10:18 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

"He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA," said a BCCI official.

It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March.

"The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side," the official added.

The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
