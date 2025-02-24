Defending champions Pakistan knocked out of Champions Trophy; New Zealand, India qualify for semifinal

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan crashed out of ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in a Group A encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday. After losing against India in a do-or-die encounter in Dubai, Pakistan's hopes of making it to the last four depended on Bangladesh doing the unthinkable and beating the red-hot Kiwis. Defending champions Pakistan knocked out of ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. (AFP)

Every cricket fan knew that Bangladesh beating New Zealand was highly unlikely. This is exactly what happened in Rawalpindi, as the Mitchell Santner-led side did not break a sweat in getting the better of Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team.

With this defeat, Bangladesh also crashed out of the tournament as India and New Zealand sealed their place in the semi-finals from Group A. The fixture on March 2 between India and New Zealand will determine which team will finish at the top of the group.

India will play their semi-final in Dubai on March 4, while New Zealand will play their semi-final on March 5 at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan is hosting an ICC event after 29 years. However, the national cricket team failed to make it a happy occasion for the fans, as their performance on the field raised several questions.

Pakistan's tournament started on a sour note as the side failed to chase down 321 against New Zealand in Karachi. Babar Azam's show with the bat came under severe scrutiny as he didn't show enough intent with the bat, scoring 64 off 90 balls.

Khushdil Shah and Salman Ali Agha tried their best in the middle. But it was too little too late, and in the end, New Zealand emerged triumphant, putting Pakistan under severe pressure.

The match against India became a must-win. Pakistan already had a dismal record against the arch-rival in ICC events, and the proceedings unfolded in a similar fashion.

Pakistan's dismal show against India

After the criticism for their performance against New Zealand, one expected Pakistan to show more intent and aggressiveness with both bat and ball. Babar Azam's initial start hinted at the team returning to the drawing board and looking to make some necessary changes.

However, this new intent did not last long. In the middle-overs, Mohammad Rizwan found it difficult to rotate the strike. Hence, it meant that India were always in the game. Wickets fell in a jiffy towards the end, and Pakistan were restricted to just 241.

Virat Kohli then put on a masterclass against an opponent he loves facing, and Pakistan had no answers. The pace trioka of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were hit all around the park. Abrar Ahmed did show some fight as he bowled Shubman Gill through a ripping leg-spinner. However, that was about it.

As soon as Pakistan faced a six-wicket loss against India, everyone knew Pakistan are all but out of the tournament. Even Mohammad Rizwan admitted that the tournament was all but over. And now the official confirmation is finally here.