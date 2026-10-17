Delhi Capitals appoint Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach for IPL 2027

Legendary Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas has joined Delhi Capitals as their fast bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027. The franchise confirmed the latest addition to its strengthened coaching staff for the upcoming season through a social media video.

Chaminda Vaas has to be Sri Lanka's greatest pacer to date. (PTI)

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Earlier, there were reports of his joining the team. The video announcement has now confirmed it. During his playing days, Vaas was known for troubling batters with his ability to swing the ball. The left-arm pacer will now look to pass on his knowledge to a DC contingent that includes Indian pacers like Mukesh Kumar and Aquib Nabi.

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Chaminda Vaas' illustrious international career

{{^usCountry}} Vaas represented Sri Lanka in 111 Tests and 322 ODIs. He picked up 355 and 400 wickets in the two formats, respectively. Vaas also played a significant role in Sri Lanka’s title run during the 1996 ODI World Cup. The most remarkable bowling performance of his career came against Zimbabwe in 2001, when he picked up eight wickets in an ODI while conceding only 19 runs. That remains the best bowling figures by a cricketer in ODIs. His achievements don’t end here. During the 2003 World Cup match against Bangladesh, Vaas picked up a hat-trick off the first three deliveries of the match. It is a feat still unmatched in ODI cricket. Vaas' coaching experience and IPL return {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vaas represented Sri Lanka in 111 Tests and 322 ODIs. He picked up 355 and 400 wickets in the two formats, respectively. Vaas also played a significant role in Sri Lanka’s title run during the 1996 ODI World Cup. The most remarkable bowling performance of his career came against Zimbabwe in 2001, when he picked up eight wickets in an ODI while conceding only 19 runs. That remains the best bowling figures by a cricketer in ODIs. His achievements don’t end here. During the 2003 World Cup match against Bangladesh, Vaas picked up a hat-trick off the first three deliveries of the match. It is a feat still unmatched in ODI cricket. Vaas' coaching experience and IPL return {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time Vaas will be in a coaching role. After his retirement, he worked extensively with the Sri Lankan team. Vaas served as the bowling coach of the national team between 2013 and 2015. Later, he also returned in other coaching and consultancy roles.

Besides the Sri Lankan team, Vaas has also worked with other international sides. He worked with the New Zealand fast bowlers during their 2012 tour of Sri Lanka and then with Ireland’s squad ahead of the 2016 T20 World Cup. Recently, he was appointed as the head coach of Kandy Royals for LPL 2026.

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Vaas has also been a part of the IPL as a player. He was a member of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010. So, this will mark his return to the league for the first time since 2010, but in a different capacity. During his time with the Chargers, Vaas picked up 18 wickets in 13 matches, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.55.

Delhi Capitals' revamped coaching set-up

The Sri Lankan pacer becomes part of a revamped DC coaching set-up. After two disappointing seasons under Hemang Badani, the franchise has looked to rebuild its coaching staff. Sourav Ganguly will be acting as their head coach next season, while Yuvraj Singh has joined as assistant and batting coach. There have been reports of Amit Mishra coming on board as the spin bowling coach; however, his appointment is not yet confirmed.

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