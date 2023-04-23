Delhi Capitals name Priyam Garg as injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti's replacement for IPL 2023

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Apr 23, 2023 08:16 PM IST

Fast bowler Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a lower back stress fracture.

Delhi Capitals has roped in Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg as replacement for the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

According to an IPL release, fast bowler Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a lower back stress fracture.

DC have signed Garg for his base price of 20 lakh.

The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 21 IPL games for SRH across three seasons.

Garg is a forced inclusion despite his poor showing recent years due to lack of options for Delhi Capitals.

Such was DC's plight that even red ball specialist Abhimayu Easwaran, not exactly known for his power-hitting was summoned for trials although Garg pipped him to earn his spot in the side.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
