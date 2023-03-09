Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch DC vs MI on TV, online in India

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday. Both the teams have maintained a 100 percent record so far and it will be interesting to see who ends on the losing side. Delhi kicked-off their campaign with a handsome win over Royal Challengers Bangalore and produced a similar performance in their following encounter against UP Warriorz. Mumbai, on the other hand, secured one-sided wins in both their previous matches. They defeated Gujarat Giants by 143 runs and demolished RCB by an all-round show, winning the contest by 9 wickets. Here are the live streaming details of DC vs MI, WPL 2023:

Where will DC vs MI, WPL 2023 match be played?

The DC vs MI, WPL 2023 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When will DC vs MI, WPL 2023 match take place?

The DC vs MI, WPL 2023 match will take place on Thursday (March 9).

What time will DC vs MI, WPL 2023 match start?

The DC vs MI, WPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will DC vs MI, WPL 2023 match broadcast on TV in India?

The DC vs MI, WPL 2023 match will broadcast on Sports18 Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of DC vs MI, WPL 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of DC vs MI, WPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema app in India. You can also catch the LIVE score and updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

