Delhi cheers on Pant's day out

For the first time since his car accident last December, Rishabh Pant was back where he belongs: at a cricket ground. On Tuesday, he made his way to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to attend Delhi Capitals’ opening home fixture of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans. The India wicketkeeper-batter, who is set to be out of action for a considerable part of this year, was spotted sitting in the team owner’s box during the game, soaking in the atmosphere as the IPL returns to the home-and-away format for the first time since 2019. Pant – he underwent knee surgery in January – was donning a white t-shirt and shorts with his right knee heavily strapped.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Co-owners of Delhi Capitals Ruchir Grandhi and Parth Jindal during the IPL 2023 match(PTI)

The Delhi crowd played its part in welcoming Pant, with a certain section of fans carrying a giant banner that had ‘RP 17 we miss you’ inscribed on it. Pant has been part of the Delhi IPL franchise right from his first season in 2016.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had made the necessary arrangements for Pant to attend the game. “We arranged a ramp and golf cart for Pant to move around comfortably. It is great to have him back at this ground,” a DDCA official said.

Pant, who has just begun walking again with the help of crutches, is currently undergoing rehabilitation from the multiple injuries that he suffered in December. He was driving from Delhi to Roorkee at the time of the accident.

With Pant unavailable for the entire IPL season, the franchise has made a concerted effort to have their full-time captain feel a part of the team. During Delhi’s opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow, the franchise hung Pant’s jersey over their dugout.

“I am hoping that I can have Pant sit beside me in the dugout during our home games,” Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had said before the start of the season. “We want to try and involve him as much as we can around Delhi Capitals. We may also look to have his shirt number on the players’ jerseys or caps.”

For Pant to be in the dugout, the franchise required permission from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). The franchise is likely to have Pant’s jersey number – 17 – inscribed on the players’ jerseys for one of their games this season.

In Pant’s absence this season, Australian opener David Warner has been handed the reins of captaincy by the franchise.

