Delhi rue not making capital in another poor season

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 season has not collapsed dramatically. It has thinned out slowly, over quiet middle overs, missed moments, an inability to capitalise at home and a recurring inability to control games for long enough.

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, and Vipraj Nigam during an Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in New Delhi. (PTI)

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That much was evident in the honesty of their post-match press conference after another defeat pushed them towards the brink of elimination.

“We need to win patches,” director of cricket, Venugopal Rao, said. “We couldn’t win those small, small areas.”

It was a simple line, but perhaps the most accurate explanation of Delhi’s campaign. Mathematically, they are still not out until the next match but skipper Axar Patel, after the eight-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday, said they would look at what plans they need to make for the next year.

T20 seasons are rarely lost only because of poor squads or catastrophic cricket. However, so drastic was each of DC’s losses that Axar seemed to have run out of explanation at the most-match interviews with the broadcaster. In 11 games, DC have four wins and seven losses. It leaves them eighth in the points table.

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{{^usCountry}} The inability to sustain pressure has become one of Capitals’ defining issues. One game, the batting failed in the Powerplay. Another day, against Punjab Kings, the bowlers lost control in the middle overs. Sometimes, the fielding broke down at crucial moments. Rarely did all three departments function together to build complete performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inability to sustain pressure has become one of Capitals’ defining issues. One game, the batting failed in the Powerplay. Another day, against Punjab Kings, the bowlers lost control in the middle overs. Sometimes, the fielding broke down at crucial moments. Rarely did all three departments function together to build complete performances. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “One day in batting, one day in fielding, one day in bowling,” Rao reflected. “Throughout the tournament, we couldn’t win those small areas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One day in batting, one day in fielding, one day in bowling,” Rao reflected. “Throughout the tournament, we couldn’t win those small areas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The batting unit in particular appears to carry a fragility through the second half of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The batting unit in particular appears to carry a fragility through the second half of the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} KL Rahul is their leading run-scorer with 468 runs at an average of 47.50 but there is a massive dip after that in the runs scored by their next best batters – Pathum Nissanka (279 runs, avg 27.80), Tristan Stubbs (259 runs, avg 43.17) and Sameer Rizvi (252 runs, avg 36). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KL Rahul is their leading run-scorer with 468 runs at an average of 47.50 but there is a massive dip after that in the runs scored by their next best batters – Pathum Nissanka (279 runs, avg 27.80), Tristan Stubbs (259 runs, avg 43.17) and Sameer Rizvi (252 runs, avg 36). {{/usCountry}}

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The season’s turning points were also tellingly described not as collapses, but as moments. It started with the one-run loss against Gujarat Titans. Then, the humbling by PBKS in a high-scoring game. By the time Chennai Super Kings and KKR visited Delhi, the momentum had vanished.

“If we want to win a match, we need to win patches,” Rao repeated.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, one of Delhi’s most important middle-overs weapons, lost rhythm through the campaign. DC head coach Hemang Badani acknowledged how damaging that imbalance became alongside Axar’s fluctuating form.

“When one is doing well and one is not, it hurts the bowling group,” he said.

Adapting, too, became a recurring theme. Much like last year, Delhi struggled to read home conditions consistently, especially while batting first. “Definitely we needed to adapt better in some conditions,” Rao said.

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Earlier, even Badani had hinted at that. “It’s been a bit of an up-and-down curve for us to understand what we are going to get in Delhi.”

And yet, beneath the tactical concerns, there was also a tiredness in the tone of Rao, Badani and Axar. That arrives after seasons where problems repeat often enough to become familiar.

“Eighteen years, obviously it hurts,” Rao said.

However, Delhi’s season has not been defined by one disaster, but by the accumulation of many small disappointments that has left them constantly chasing momentum instead of controlling it. In a tournament of tiny margins, DC have spent most of the season at the receiving end.

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