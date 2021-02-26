Home / Cricket / Delhi to host Vijay Hazare knockouts from March 7
cricket

Delhi to host Vijay Hazare knockouts from March 7

The matches will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Ground.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:20 PM IST
File phot of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.(HT Archives)

The knockout matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the national ODI championship, will be held in Delhi from March 7.

The matches will be organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the Palam Ground.

"...Kindly note that the knock-out stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 will be played at New Delhi from March 7," stated a mail sent from the BCCI secretary's office to all the affiliated state units on February 25, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Currently, the league stage of the tournament is being played in bio-secure bubbles at different venues across the country.

The teams have been divided into five Elite Groups and one Plate Group.

As per the BCCI website, the pre-quarterfinal (Eliminator) will be played on March 7, while the quarter-finals will be played on March 8 and March 9.

The two semi-finals will be staged on March 11 while the summit clash will be played on March 14.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Accuracy added to variation, Ashwin's magic potion

'It was not an 81 all out pitch, England batters looked like startled rabbits'

Kohli makes cameo in Gujrati during Hardik Pandya-Axar Patel interview: WATCH

Tamil Nadu ends Jharkhand's winning streak with 67-run win

This is the second domestic tournament conducted by the BCCI in the curtailed 2020-21 domestic season, following the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai crush railways in vijay hazare trophy arun jaitley stadium
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP