Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Anuj Rawat is out

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM

Venue : Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun



Delhi squad -

Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat, Lakshay Thareja, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma

Tamil Nadu squad -

Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajitesh G, Narayan Jagadeesan, Kuldeep Sen, M Mohammed, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023