Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Anuj Rawat is out
Live

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Anuj Rawat is out

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 23, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Anuj Rawat out on Varun Chakaravarthy bowling.null at 44/1 after 5.2 overs

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Delhi squad -
Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen, Lalit Yadav, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat, Lakshay Thareja, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Shivank Vashisht, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Sharma
Tamil Nadu squad -
Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Ajitesh G, Narayan Jagadeesan, Kuldeep Sen, M Mohammed, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Catch live score of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:52 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Anuj Rawat is out and null at 44/1 after 5.2 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: OUT! c Baba Aparajith b Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:49 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 44/0 after 5 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Priyansh Arya 38 (23)
    Anuj Rawat 6 (7)
    null
    T Natarajan 0/4 (1)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:44 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 40/0 after 4 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Priyansh Arya 35 (18)
    Anuj Rawat 5 (6)
    null
    Varun Chakaravarthy 0/13 (1)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:43 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Varun Chakaravarthy bowling . null at 37/0 after 3.2 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:42 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Six on Varun Chakaravarthy bowling . null at 33/0 after 3.1 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:40 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 27/0 after 3 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Priyansh Arya 23 (13)
    Anuj Rawat 4 (5)
    null
    Washington Sundar 0/20 (2)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:39 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Six on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 26/0 after 2.4 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:38 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 20/0 after 2.2 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:36 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 15/0 after 2 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Anuj Rawat 3 (4)
    Priyansh Arya 12 (8)
    null
    Baba Aparajith 0/7 (1)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:36 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Four on Baba Aparajith bowling . null at 13/0 after 1.4 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:33 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: null at 8/0 after 1 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score:
    null
    Priyansh Arya 7 (4)
    Anuj Rawat 1 (2)
    null
    Washington Sundar 0/8 (1)

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 04:31 PM
    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Priyansh Arya smashed a Six on Washington Sundar bowling . null at 6/0 after 0.1 overs

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Live Score: Six! Played towards covers.

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 03:34 PM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Match Details
    Match 90 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Delhi and Tamil Nadu to be held at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Delhi Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.