Delhi-based umpire Sumit Bansal passes away at 46
Delhi-based umpire Sumit Bansal passes away at 46

Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:58 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) umpire Sumit Bansal passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Sumit Bansal who was a Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) affiliated umpire died in a hospital in New Delhi at the age of 46.

DDCA on Sunday mourned the demise of Sumit Bansal.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Sumit Bansal. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the soul of Shri Sumit Bansal rest in peace. Our deepest, most heartfelt condolences are with the family," DDCA tweeted.

Sumit was one of the on-field umpires in Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy match which took place on October 2.

The umpire was struck below the eye by a shot played by a Himachal Pradesh batter.

"After he left the field on October 2, Pranav Joshi, the other umpire, officiated from both ends, and the reserve umpire stood at square leg," ESPNcricinfo quoted One of the BCCI officials as saying.

"Sumit was marked for a match on October 4, but he couldn't take part in it, as he was being discharged from the hospital that same day. But I spoke to him after that, when he was at home, and he was feeling better," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
