Delhi's change-makers take centre-stage for Delhi Capitals at IPL auction

As the Indian Premier League Mega Auction took place over the last weekend, Delhi Capitals utilised the popularity of the event to highlight inspiring citizens of Delhi who are bringing hope and happiness to the city.

While the auction was underway in Bengaluru, eyeballs from around the country and the world were on the social media channels of franchises as they announced their new signings. Keeping this in mind Delhi Capitals launched #UmmeedonWaliNayiDilli – a unique digital campaign that redirected the exposure of these player announcement posts to inspiring individuals and non-profit organizations.

Each time Delhi bought a new player, an announcement was posted on their social channels which featured the player alongside a video message from good Samaritans of Delhi, introducing their cause and encouraging the public to support it. The featured organizations work across a wide ambit of pressing social issues in Delhi such as urban hunger, animal welfare, environment, menstrual health, and LGBT+ rights.

This campaign is a continuation of the team’s consistent efforts over the last few years to strengthen its connect with the city and its people, and to highlight inspiring stories.

The initiative was also warmly received by netizens, who praised the Delhi-based franchise for using social media for good.

One fan on Twitter said, “This is a nice initiative by you guys, promoting the needed at the time when everyone would notice. Kudos to you!”

Meanwhile, another user acknowledged the team’s ongoing efforts to support social causes, “Great to see @DelhiCapitals always supporting various social causes with a lot of passion constantly and using their platform for the greater good! Other sporting teams should definitely take some inspiration”.