Cricket
cricket

Devang Gandhi appointed U-19 Bengal coach

The 49-year-old former Bengal opener and captain, who also played four Tests besides 95 first-class and 98 List A matches, said it's a second homecoming for him.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Former India cricketer and selector Devang Gandhi(Twitter)

Former India player and selector Devang Gandhi has been appointed as the under-19 coach of Bengal, the state cricket association said here on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old former Bengal opener and captain, who also played four Tests besides 95 first-class and 98 List A matches, said it's a second homecoming for him.

"This is the second homecoming for me. It is an exciting prospect working with the young boys. It's a new challenge to find, develop and nurture the fresh talents. Looking forward to the assignment," Gandhi said.

The U-19 Bengal trials will begin on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
