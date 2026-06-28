Devdutt Padikkal hits fifty; India A vs SL A match ends in draw

Devdutt Padikkal hit a patient fifty in India A's second innings as the opening Test against Sri Lanka A ended in a tame draw with the weather disrupting the proceedings on the fourth and final day here on Sunday.

Devdutt Padikkal hit a patient fifty in India A's second innings(AFP)

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Resuming their second innings at 48 for no loss, Padikkal made 67 off 101 balls with the help of five boundaries, while Ayush Pandey (38) and Harsh Dubey (29) also made useful contributions as India A declared their second innings 189 for 8 in 57 overs, setting Sri Lanka A a target of 312.

Left-arm spinner Dilum Sudeera scalped five wickets for 49 runs for Sri Lanka A in India A's second innings.

In the pursuit, Sri Lanka A managed 70 for 2 in 15 overs with rain halting the play for a significant amount of time.

Opener Pawantha Weerasinghe (10 off 19), Nuwanidu Fernando (16 not out) and Ashen Bandara (18 not out) were the run getters for Sri Lanka A in their second essay.

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{{^usCountry}} Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi (1/18), who returned with figures of 4 for 58 in the first innings, and Harsh Dubey (1/25) were the wicket takers for India A. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi (1/18), who returned with figures of 4 for 58 in the first innings, and Harsh Dubey (1/25) were the wicket takers for India A. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The second unofficial Test of the series between the two sides will be played here from July 2 to 5. Brief Scores: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second unofficial Test of the series between the two sides will be played here from July 2 to 5. Brief Scores: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India A: 452 for 6 decl & 189 for 8 decl (Devdutt Padikka 67; Dilum Sudeera 5/49 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India A: 452 for 6 decl & 189 for 8 decl (Devdutt Padikka 67; Dilum Sudeera 5/49 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sri Lanka A: 330 & 70 for 2 in 15 overs (Pawantha Weerasinghe 20, Auqib Nabi 1/18), Match drawn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sri Lanka A: 330 & 70 for 2 in 15 overs (Pawantha Weerasinghe 20, Auqib Nabi 1/18), Match drawn. {{/usCountry}}

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