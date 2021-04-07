IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal joins RCB squad after testing negative for Covid-19

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has joined the rest of the RCB squad on Wednesday after returning negative in another round of testing. He was the third IPL player to have contracted the virus, after Nitish Rana and Axar Patel.

"We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal, has joined the team on 7th April 2021 with negative reports for Covid-19 as per BCCI protocols," the franchise said in a statement.

"RCB medical team was in constant touch with Devdutt to ensure his safety and well-being."

The 20-year-old batsman has been quarantining at his home since returning positive for COVID-19 during a test conducted on March 22.

Also Read | Will Pant lead DC to their maiden IPL title? Kapil Dev gives fascinating answer

Padikkal made a sensational debut for RCB in IPL 2020 which held in the UAE. He scored 473 runs in 15 IPL games at an average of 31.53. He also set the record for most runs scored by an uncapped player in a debut IPL season.

The Karnataka cricketer has been in a rich vein of the form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in which he scored a total of 218 runs at an average of 43.60 in six games. He continued the momentum in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, piling up 737 runs at an average of 147.40 in seven matches.

IPL 2021 starts on April 9th with Virat Kohli's RCB facing off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai in the season-opener.

Meanwhile, another RCB cricketer Daniel Sams tested positive on Wednesday and has been kept in isolation from the rest of the players and support staff.