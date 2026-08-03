'Developing UAE cricket remains the DP World ILT20's biggest priority': David White

As the DP World ILT20 prepares for its fifth season, CEO David White says the league's biggest achievement has been its contribution to the growth of cricket in the UAE and the wider Gulf. The competition has franchise owners, broadcasters and commercial partners behind it, but White says what it has done for local players counts for more.

ILT20 CEO David White (ILT20)

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"It's pleasing to see the DP World ILT20 firmly established on the UAE sporting calendar. We have built a strong and sustainable competition, but our ambition has always been to contribute to the long-term development of cricket in the UAE. The league is an important part of the Emirates Cricket Board's high-performance programme, and it lets local players learn from and compete alongside some of the best cricketers in the world," White said.

Every DP World ILT20 franchise is required to include UAE and Associate Members' players in its squad.

"Creating opportunities for Associate Members players has always been central to how we set the league up. We wanted talented cricketers from emerging nations to play meaningful roles rather than just make up a squad. That exposure speeds up their development and strengthens Associate cricket."

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{{^usCountry}} The likes of Muhammad Waseem, Khuzaima Tanveer, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Ajay Kumar and Muhammad Rohid have all used the DP World ILT20 to establish themselves in international cricket over the past four seasons. The league's first player auction, held ahead of Season 4, showed how much confidence franchises now have in homegrown players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The likes of Muhammad Waseem, Khuzaima Tanveer, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Ajay Kumar and Muhammad Rohid have all used the DP World ILT20 to establish themselves in international cricket over the past four seasons. The league's first player auction, held ahead of Season 4, showed how much confidence franchises now have in homegrown players. {{/usCountry}}

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"One of the most rewarding parts of this has been watching UAE players become genuine match-winners. They've made the national team more competitive and shown they can hold their own at this level. That's exactly the impact we hoped the league would have."

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White says the experience the league offers players is another point of difference.

"Players enjoy spending a month in the UAE. They stay in one place, have their families with them, and can focus on their cricket at excellent venues. That's something they genuinely value, and it sets us apart."

Season 5 will be played in a dedicated November-December window, and White expects fans to again see many of the world's leading players in the UAE.

"The window lets us attract many of the world's leading cricketers while still creating opportunities for UAE and Associate players. We're looking forward to Season 5 and to putting on another strong tournament for fans around the world."