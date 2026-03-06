‘Dhongi baba’: Navjot Singh Sidhu mocks Mohammad Amir over failed India prediction, says ‘empty vessels make most noise’

After India defeated England to reach the 2026 T20 World Cup final, India cricket legend Navjot Singh Sidhu roasted Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for his predictions. Amir had predicted that India would crash out of the tournament and also claimed that South Africa and West Indies would reach the final. South Africa lost to New Zealand in their semifinal fixture. Navjot Singh Sidhu mocked Mohammad Amir for his T20 World Cup predictions.

Taking to social media, Sidhu mocked Amir, calling his predictions 'fake'. "People around us have a big habit of making fake predictions. If it comes true, good; if not, they just brush it off. If it works, they call it an arrow; if not, they say it was just a guess. And still they continue to act like some kind of wise baba," he said.

‘I think such people are just dhongi babas’ Calling him a 'fake baba', Sidhu pointed out that Amir predicted that India would not even qualify for the semifinals.

"Honestly, I think such people are just dhongi babas (fake babas). First they said India wouldn’t even qualify, wouldn’t reach the semifinals. They claimed West Indies and South Africa would go ahead. But the moment Sanju Samson made his comeback, both those teams were sent packing. And today they said England would win the semifinal, and England also got knocked out" he said.

"So my point is, predictions don’t decide these things. Matches are decided on the battlefield. You don’t earn a throne by begging for it. Empty vessels make the most noise. That’s the whole point," he added.

Ahead of India's semifinal clash, Amir also predicted that England would win the match. But after India clinched victory, Amir defended his prediction, claiming that England let the match slip due to a key dropped catch. Brook dropped Sanju Samson, who went on to slam 89 off 42 balls, as India posted 253/7 in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 254 runs, England reached 246/7 in 20 overs.

"I talk about cricket. India played very good and complete cricket in this match after the entire tournament. We have to give credit where it is due. I did make a good prediction, but dropping a catch, that’s not in my hands. If you drop the catch of an in-form batter, this is what happens," he said.

"The only difference between the two teams was Bumrah. If Harry Brook would have taken the catch of Samson, this target would have been chased down by England with an over to spare," he added.