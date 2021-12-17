Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Dhoni, Saha or Karthik? Ravichandran Ashwin selects the best keeper against spin; 'I've hardly seen him miss anything'
cricket

Dhoni, Saha or Karthik? Ravichandran Ashwin selects the best keeper against spin; 'I've hardly seen him miss anything'

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked the best among the three, adding that he is one of the “most exceptional keepers against spin." 
MS Dhoni (L), Wriddhiman Saha (C) and Dinesh Karthik.(Getty/PTI)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Team India's wicketkeeping prowess has been one of the important reasons behind the side's continual success across all formats of the game. While MS Dhoni has undoubtedly been a towering figure – not only as a wicketkeeper but also as a captain, his contemporary Dinesh Karthik, as well as successors Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant, have been an important part of the Team India's XIs across formats.

While Pant remains India's first-choice keeper across formats, Saha was immense for India after MS Dhoni retired from Tests in 2014. The senior Indian keeper also played a key role in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand, which India won 1-0.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has played with all the three keepers – either with India or with Tamil Nadu – has now selected the one keeper he prefers behind the stumps while bowling. Reacting to a fan's question on his official YouTube profile where he was asked to select the best between Dhoni, Saha, and Karthik Ashwin said Dhoni was “exceptional” against spin, adding that he has “hardly seen him miss anything.”

“Dhoni, Saha and DK - in that order, you can take the answer. It is very difficult to separate them behind the stumps,” Ashwin said.

RELATED STORIES

"I've played a lot of cricket with Dinesh in Tamil Nadu. But if I've to pick one.. I think some really really tough dismissals have been made look easy just the man behind the stumps (MS Dhoni). 

“There's this one dismissal of Ed Cowan in Chennai on Day 1 where he steps out and gets stump. The ball didn't turn but it bounced, and MS Dhoni collected the ball. I've hardly seen him miss anything, be it stumping or run-out catches. He's one of the most exceptional keepers against spin. Saha is not far behind either.”

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to play in the Indian Premier League. Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, are a part of the Indian team for the upcoming Test tour of South Africa. Dinesh Karthik is currently not a part of the international setup, having last appeared for India in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ms dhoni ravichandran ashwin
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Narendra Modi
BWF World Championship 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP