‘Dhoni should be in the scheme of things to be picked’: Former India selector

cricket

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:55 IST

Former India spinner Venkatpathy Raju, who was part of the selection committee which appointed MS Dhoni as India captain back in 2007, believes that the wicket-keeper batsman will find it difficult to make it to the national side after this long hiatus from the game.

“He has been a match-winner for 15 years and has a huge fan following. But, for any international sportsperson to come back after such a long break is difficult. And, importantly, Dhoni should be in the scheme of things to be picked based on performances in the IPL, if it at all it is held,” Raju was as quoted by The Hindu.

“Any player has to keep playing and performing to be in contention. Be it domestic, India-A series or any other competitive cricket. For, you are not out to prove yourself to others, but to prove to yourself that you belong there. Age also is a big factor. Playing international cricket is never easy. It demands a different level of fitness and skills,” he further added.

Raju said that the selection panel went ahead with Dhoni as India captain as he was a player who performed under pressure.

“The guiding principle for our panel was simple — only consistent performers and match-winners would be considered. Dhoni’s calmness and the way he handled things impressed all of us. It was a unanimous decision.

“The other reason for Dhoni being preferred was that several India players were returning from injuries or long breaks. Hence, we thought he was the best option, and we never had any regrets.”