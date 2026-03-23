Dhoni’s finish, Ponting’s brain, Shreyas’ infectious attitude: PBKS’ Suryansh Shedge promises to combine all three

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been a stage where talent meets opportunity. Last season, unearthed names like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre and Digvesh Rathi emerged, and the excitement around emerging players, this time around, too, remains high ahead of the 19th edition. Suryansh Shedge, the 23-year-old all-rounder from Mumbai, is one to watch in IPL 2026, with Punjab Kings’ utilisation of him being key for the team’s chances. Suryansh Shedge aims to light up IPL 2026 for Punjab Kings.

Shedge, a key contributor to Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph in the 2024-25 season, was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹30 lakh ahead of IPL 2025. He featured in five matches but had few opportunities to make an impact, scoring just 7 runs. He bowled only 18 deliveries, conceding 40 runs without picking up a wicket.

However, the young all-rounder heads into IPL 2026 with far more experience under his belt. He recently featured for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy and will be keen to make it count. He also shares a strong rapport with skipper Shreyas Iyer, with the duo representing Mumbai in domestic cricket.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times Digital ahead of the season, Shedge opened up on his expectations for IPL 2026. He also revealed the advice he received from former India captain MS Dhoni, and how that tip helped broaden his horizons as a finisher.

Excerpts: What makes Shreyas Iyer such a good leader? What are his biggest qualities? You have spent a lot of time with him in Mumbai as well, so what makes him such a good captain and a cricket brain? The number of cricket matches he has played has a significant impact on the country and various franchises. Secondly, his never-give-up attitude. He thinks that we can win from any situation and that creeps into the team as well. So at the end of it all, I think everyone is on the same page, and that makes us more powerful. And he's someone who likes to lead from the front; he always sets an example. These are some of the qualities that make him a good leader, and I think the franchisee did really well last year under that mindset, and I think we'll try to do the same this year.

Can you offer insight into Ricky Ponting's mind as the head coach? Is he one of the best cricketing minds you have come across? He's one of the best cricketing minds I've come across. Having said that, I feel the kind of energy he brings to the dugout. I think he's also someone who likes to lead from the front. He wants us to plan and execute our own sessions, but whenever he feels like stepping in, he does. And he's someone who is the ball of energy at every practise session. I think that positivity creeps into everyone, and the kind of environment he creates is exceptional because everyone is positive, we're joking, we're laughing, it's all laughs and then the pressure crumbles because of that.

So when we step onto the field, I think we have better rapport and can back each other up better because of it.

In T20s, we're seeing batters go after the bowling from the first ball. Do you think the role of an anchor is slowly fading away from the shortest format, and the game is becoming more inclined towards having hitters? That's an arguable question because some of the teams still use the template of having an anchor, and that depends on what kind of playing XI you're playing with. So it's not in decline. I just feel that whatever the team demands, you should be ready to do that, and I think that's what cricketers are doing, and team tactics are different for every team. So I don't think it's fair to say the role is finished, but when the team needs someone to stay there for them, people have stepped up. So I think it all depends on the situation.

The role of a finisher is such that there would be more games where you come up short rather than on top. What sort of mindset does one need to keep for this role? So basically, I had a conversation last year with MS Dhoni sir about this because he's also been a finisher most of his life, and he's finished several games for our country and his franchise. Getting that insight from him was a huge win for me. The first thing he said was to keep your ears closed and don't set expectations for yourself, because once you start expecting, you put unnecessary pressure on yourself. So that'll cloud your brain, and you won't have clarity when you're playing. So, it's important to go out there and express yourself, back your instincts, and that's what finishers are known for.

And he said one more thing that has stuck with me: if you play 10 games, you'll get to bat in 6 of them, and you'll have an opportunity to finish the match in 3 of them. Even if you finish the game in 1 or 2 games, I think you're doing a good job. So, it's important to keep your emotions in check, read the situation well, and play accordingly. And at the end of the day, back yourself.

You have Shashank Singh as a finisher. What sort of conversations do you have with him, and is there something that you have truly picked up from him? We talk about different options, what we could have done better, and what we're doing in the nets that is paying off and can be used in the game. So at the end of the day, it all comes down to implementation. And having conversations with him because he's been around the circuit for a long time as well, and he's finished games for our franchise. I think he's a good role model and someone I can look up to. And yeah, because he's from Mumbai as well, so I've had numerous conversations with him, and I like to take things from him so that in the future, if I'm put into similar situations, I think I can also bail my team out.

Lastly, is there any cricketer that you really look up to and try to follow in his footsteps? I really look up to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya as well, and Ben Stokes, because these three people, I don't know, somehow I feel that connection and Virat bhai for his dedication, the match-winning ability he has and the way he turned his life around, I think that requires resilience and a strong mindset. Secondly, Hardik bhai has won several games for our country, and the fact that he can contribute in all three departments makes a huge difference. I think he's someone the team needs, and whenever he's been asked to step up, he has stepped up for the team.

And lastly, Ben Stokes for the kind of attitude he has and the way he puts his heart into the game, and he always gives his 150 per cent. So I think these three role models are who I look up to.