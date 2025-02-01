'Did we forget it's an international match and not IPL?': Ashwin says Harshit as concussion sub 'pure miscalculation'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin questioned the on-field officials and match referee for allowing Harshit Rana to come in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the fourth T20I against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Harshit Rana changed the game for India, picking three crucial wickets and helping the hosts register a narrow 15-run win. Ravichandran Ashwin questioned the on-field officials and match referee for allowing Harshit Rana to come in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube.(BCCI X)

However, the decision to let Harshit come in as a concussion substitute is being criticised by several cricket pundits. Even England captain Jos Buttler didn't mince his words, saying Harshit wasn't a "like for like" replacement for Shivam Dube.

Former England players Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan also criticised the call. However, it is important to state that the Indian camp played within the game's rules and the lawmakers are yet to give further clarity regarding what can be deemed "like for like."

Ashwin said it seemed like the officials forgot that it was an international match and it was a case of "pure cricketing miscalculation."

"The game is done. India capture yet another series at home. T20I has been a real juggernaut of a win. What was this game? It was like a replica of the IPL. Supersub was there, and the game was played with an impact player," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"The entire discussion is about how Harshit Rana came in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. Did we forget that it was an international match and play an IPL match? I can understand. It has happened in the past. Ravindra Jadeja got concussed in Canberra, and Yuzvendra Chahal came in as a substitute. I don't understand this. At least previously, Chahal came in for Jadeja, a spinner for a spinner," he added.

'Ramandeep Singh was the ideal choice'

The former India spinner further stated that Ramandeep Singh should have been the ideal concussion substitute for Shivam Dube and not Harshit Rana. He has now also asked the lawmakers to look at the concussion rules and make changes accordingly.

"Here, Harshit came in for Shivam Dube. There is no role of the Indian or England team. If there is no one in the squad, then you can say that Harshit Rana can bat a bit and Shivam Dube can bowl a bit, that's why we brought him in. Like-for-like replacement Ramandeep Singh was sitting outside. I don't understand," said Ashwin.

"This is a case of pure cricketing miscalculation, either on the part of the umpires or the part of the match referee. Ramandeep Singh was there, like-for-like for Shivam Dube. But not him. Harshit Rana was chosen as the concussion substitute. I think people in charge should look into this," he added.

Harshit Rana changed the game as he took the wickets of Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton. With this win, India gained an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.