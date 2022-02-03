'Didn't feel like I was where I wanted to be..': NZ star reveals two big reasons for opting out of IPL mega auction

The mega auction ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League sees 590 players going under the hammer. While ten franchises in the tournament will engage in intense bidding for a star-studded lineup on February 12-13, there will be a few major absentees from the mega auction.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, who was sold for a massive amount of ₹15 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 auction, did not register for the mega event in Bengaluru. The Kiwi quick has now opened up on his absence from the 2022 edition.

"Yeah, look, there were a couple of things for me. Firstly, after the last 12 months, it's had its challenges with MIQs (managed isolation and quarantine) and bubbles and spending a fair amount of time in that sort of set-up. It was important for me, when I look at the schedule coming up over the next 12 months to try and find six weeks or eight weeks where I can spend some time at home," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jamieson as saying.

Jamieson further mentioned that he wanted to take out “time to work on my game.”

"The second thing for me was, reflecting over the last 12-24 months and understanding that I'm very young in my [international] career and only two years in, that I wanted to have time to work on my game. I guess I didn't really feel like I was where I wanted to be and if I want to compete for spots in the New Zealand sides moving forward across all three formats, I actually need to spend time working on my game and not just trying to play the whole time. Yeah, for me it was just about time at home and just time to work on my game," said Jamieson.

The New Zealand quick played nine matches in the 2021 edition of the tournament, taking as many wickets.

