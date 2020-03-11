e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Dilip Doshi slams use of limited DRS in Ranji Trophy final

Dilip Doshi slams use of limited DRS in Ranji Trophy final

Ball tracking technology, which is a major component of the DRS, is not being used by the BCCI for the Ranji Trophy. The board introduced the limited version of DRS from the semifinals with an aim to reduce the number of umpiring howlers.

cricket Updated: Mar 11, 2020 14:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
Dilip Doshi
Dilip Doshi(Twitter)
         

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi on Wednesday slammed BCCI’s decision to use a restricted DRS for the Ranji Trophy final, saying the technology should be deployed “fully or not at all”.

Ball tracking technology, which is a major component of the DRS, is not being used by the BCCI for the Ranji Trophy. The board introduced the limited version of DRS from the semifinals with an aim to reduce the number of umpiring howlers.

Live score Saurashtra vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy final

“If you use a technology like DRS, it should be used properly and fully. Because using a percentage of it doesn’t make sense,” Doshi told PTI while watching the proceedings on day three of the final between Bengal and Saurashtra.

The third umpire has spin vision, split screen, stump mic and the zoomer at his disposal. Leading domestic players including Abhimanyu Mithun have already asked for ball tracking for next season.

At the stroke of lunch on day three, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire and he went for the DRS. As the third umpire did not have the ball tracking available, he could not overrule the on-field umpire’s decision though the ball seemed going down the leg side.

Asked about the dismissal, Doshi said: “It looked it was going down leg but the ball was not tracked. You left a doubt in the minds of people. At this level, there should be no doubt.

“As far as reducing the number of howlers are concerned, there is a fine line between howlers and non-howlers.” The 72-year-old played 33 Tests and 13 ODIs for India, taking 114 and 22 wickets respectively.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, takes a sharp swipe at the Congress
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘We’re treated as smugglers’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Italy
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Kerala Police book doctor who red flagged NRI patient ‘for publicity’
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news