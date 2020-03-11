e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy final Day 3 Live Updates: Saurashtra look to continue dominance 

Ranji Trophy final Day 3 Live Updates: Saurashtra look to continue dominance 

Ranji Trophy final Day 3 Live Updates: Follow live score and updates from the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra in Rajkot.

cricket Updated: Mar 11, 2020 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Follow live score and updates from the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra in Rajkot.
Follow live score and updates from the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra in Rajkot.(PTI)
         

Live Updates: Saurashtra look to continue their dominant run when they take on Bengal on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot. Saurashtra scored 384/8 on Day 2 thanks to a brilliant century from Arpit Vasavada and a patient fifty from India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Chriag Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja were at the crease at the end of play. Bengal bowlers made a comeback in the final session to take three wickets but it will all depend on their batsmen if they want to win the title against a formidable Saurashtra bowling attack. 

Bengal vs Saurashtra live score and updates -

09:20 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. It has been a good outing for Saurashtra till now with Arpit Vasavada and Cheteshwar Pujara putting them in the driver’s seat. Will Bengal be able to match them with the bat? Only time will tell.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

