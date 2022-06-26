Dilip Vengsarkar names 'definite' option for India white-ball captaincy in future

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to make his debut as India's captain when they take on Ireland on Sunday. Pandya was named captain of the Indian team for the tour, with fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar as vice-captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandya was earlier named vice-captain to Rishabh Pant in India's five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. The series also marked his comeback to international cricket after he had lost his place due to his struggles with injuries. Pandya proved his fitness by captaining Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 2022 season. While he was not bowling regularly, he made valuable contributions with the bat in important matches and batted at No.4, as opposed to the usual finisher role he played for his previous team Mumbai Indians and for India.

Also Read | 'I don't know, we were always underdogs': Kapil Dev's reply on whether 'favourite' tag bothers current Indian team

Pandya's resurgence has led to many former cricketers stating that he is a good option as India's future captain in limited overs cricket ahead of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar is one of them. "It is a great thing that he came back. He must have worked very hard on his fitness. He did very well in IPL as a captain. A very fine all-rounder," Vengsarkar said on the sidelines of the launch of the 1983 World Cup Opus, a limited edition coffee table book published in association with Paymentz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He came in to bat at the fall of two wickets. So he led from the front, was there in batting and bowling. He guided the team very well. It was his first tournament as a captain and he did very well. An all-rounder plays a very important role in any team."

When asked if Pandya can be seen as an option for limited overs captaincy in international cricket, Venhgsarkar said: "Yes, why not. He is an option. It depends on the selectors, they are the ones watching. It is on the basis of what vision and plans they have. Hardik definitely gives you an option."

The two-match series against Ireland starts on Sunday, with the second game set to be played on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}