Dinesh Karthik compares Eoin Morgan to MS Dhoni, draws mixed reactions on Twitter

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik drew mixed reactions from cricket fans on Twitter after he compared England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan to former India skipper and current mentor of the side MS Dhoni. Karthik said Morgan's value to the England teams is similar to what Dhoni's value was to Team India. Karthik's comments came after England registered their fourth win in T20 World Cup 2021 to take a giant step towards ensuring qualification for the semi-finals. England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in Sharjah to all but knock them out of contention.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was the star of the show for England on Monday by smashing his maiden T20I ton but captain Morgan too played an important part in the middle-order. Morgan, who was going through the worst phase of his batting career, showed his class by scoring a 36-ball 40 and more importantly stitched an invaluable 112-run partnership with Buttler to bring England back in the contest against Sri Lanka.

"MS DHONI is to India what EOIN MORGAN is to England. Well-led @Eoin16. Brilliant yesterday. The team to beat this World T20 is @ECB_cricket," tweeted Karthik.

England were dire straits at at 35 for 3 in 5.2 overs when Morgan joined hands with Buttler to first bail them out of trouble and then slowly take them to ascendancy with some lusty hitting towards the end.

Morgan took his time, allowing Buttler to take charge and opened up his arms in the death overs. Something which Dhoni had done countless times for India in limited-overs cricket. The similarities between Dhoni and Morgan do not end there.

The England left-hander is currently renowned as one of the best captains in world cricket. His tactical acumen and abilities to read match situations demand a special place in England cricket, exactly how Dhoni was for India.

However, there is no comparison to the batting credentials of the two. Dhoni, who played for India for more than 15 years, is still considered to be one of the best wicketkeeper-batters and finishers the world has ever seen.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Karthik comparing Morgan to Dhoni

England might have managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but wicketkeeper-batter Buttler admitted that his side was under pressure in the second innings, and he hailed the bowling attack in ensuring the Three Lions walk away with a victory.

"I think staying patient was the key (when England lost early wickets), but I managed to get a partnership with Morgan. I found it really tough early on in the innings. There was a point when we were thinking to get to the 120-run mark, but then we got going and got 160-plus. I use the same bat, even in the nets. It feels good," said Buttler after the game ended.