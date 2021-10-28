Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal blessed with twins: See pics
cricket

Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal blessed with twins: See pics

Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Thursday announced the birth of his twin boys on social media.
Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal and their newborns. (Twitter)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 08:45 PM IST
ANI |

Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Thursday announced the birth of his twin boys on social media.

Sharing the good news with his fans, the batter posted a picture with his wife Dipika Pallikal and their newborns on Twitter.

"And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier," tweeted Karthik.

Recently, Dinesh Karthik played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in UAE. His side reached the finals of the tournament, where they faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dinesh karthik dipika pallikal karthik dipika pallikal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

T20 World Cup: For Associate nations, a win keeps the game alive

IPL News: Hardik unlikely to be retained by MI - Report

Pakistan, Afghanistan gear up for the other growing cricket rivalry

IPL Auction: Teams can retain 4 players, new franchises can pick 3 from pool
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP