Dinesh Karthik namedrops two finishers, claims they will make India 'a different team in T20 WCs and Champions Trophy'

India face Bangladesh in the first T20I of their three-match series, on Sunday in Gwalior. The hosts will be without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who announced their retirement from the format after the T20 World Cup this year. Dinesh Karthik had special praise for India cricketers.

All eyes will be on India's middle order , with Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag and Rinku Singh competing for the finisher role. Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik had special praise for Parag and Pandya, and felt they should be the designated finishers.

What did Dinesh Karthik say?

"For finishers, I have a lot of time for Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya. Pandya as a finisher is again someone very special. He has won games. Yes, he has batted for Gujarat Titans slightly up the order in between IPL, I did think he enjoyed that role a lot more. But I think he will be looked at as the finisher," he said.

"India will do well with two strong finishers. Bat speed is needed, Riyan Parag has got pure muscle and a lot of skill in terms of hitting a ball. Add to the fact that they are proper all-rounders, India is going to be a different team here on in T20 World Cups and the Champions Trophy as well," he added.

Parag made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in July this year, and has appeared in six T20Is overall, registering 57 runs at a strike rate of 111.76. Meanwhile in the bowling department, he has taken three wickets at an economy of 6.48. The series also doesn't really have much to offer. India have only ever lost to Bangladesh once in 14 attempts.

The spotlight will also be on young pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who clocked over 150 kmph in his maiden IPL season this year. The T20Is will be litmus test for his fitness and also if he can handle high pressure situations.