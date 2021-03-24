'When we picked Prasidh Krishna in IPL 2018, had no doubts that he'll play for India': Dinesh Karthik on KKR teammate

Almost three years before Prasidh Krishna’s ODI debut against England, the right-arm seamer was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2018 as a replacement to the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti. The Karnataka seamer played only seven matches that year for KKR but in all of those he gave a hard time to some of the best in the business with his raw pace and ability to extract bounce from awkward lengths.

Then KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, who was instrumental in roping in Prasidh Krishna to the squad, said he had no doubts even in 2018 that it was a matter of time before Krishna breaks into the Indian side.

It took close to three years and some real good performances in the domestic circuit – Prasidh Krishna picked up 23 wickets from 12 matches in the last two seasons of Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 17.09, with his best figures of 5/19 - and for India A, for him to finally make his dream come true when he was handed his India cap in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday.

Karthik sent across his love and best wishes for Prasidh on the special occasion and said, "Prasidh, I'm one of the happiest for you for what has happened today. When we picked you in 2018, I had no doubt that the way you bowled, it was a matter of time before you represent the country. The time has come. Go, shine boy. I'm sure you will do a fabulous job. Good luck with everything and I'm sure your international career will be really good."

Not only Karthik, even India captain Virat Kohli had noticed the x-factor in Krishna’s bowling. Another one impressed by Krishna’s exploits was legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath, who had worked with the Karnataka quick in the MRF foundation.

Krishna did not disappoint any of them. He did not start his ODI career on the right note as England opener Jonny Bairstow launched a no-holds-barred attack on him early on but Krishna came back strongly in his second spell to break the deadly opening stand by getting the wicket of Jason Roy.

Krishna used the dual nature of the Pune pitch to good effect and then accounted for Ben Stokes. Later on, he dismissed Sam Bilings ad Tom Curran to finish with figures of 4 for 54 – the best on ODI debut by an Indian bowler.

“I want to be called a hit-the-deck bowler, I think I’m better at it. I will go back, work on my lengths, and come back. I hope I can do it for the team for long. From the beginning even if we are going for runs, the talk was to pick up a wicket,” Krishna said after the match.