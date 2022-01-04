Dinesh Karthik takes a hilarious dig at Bangladesh for atrocious DRS howler against New Zealand

Bangladesh may be on the verge of tasting unpreceedented success on the New Zealand turf, but their DRS call on the Day 4 of the first Test can be grouped among the worst reviews of all time. In the 37th over of New Zealand's second innings, Ross Taylor was batting on 15 when he defended a Taskin Ahmed delivery.

The Bangladesh players wasted no time in going for the LBW appeal before skipper Mominul Haque decided to use the final review they had in the bag. Replays, however, showed that the ball had hit right in the middle of the bat, sending the commentators into a frenzy.

“This could be the worst review in the history of cricket,” a Twitter user posted with a video of the incident. Fans were quick to respond and troll the atrocious move to go upstairs. Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also used the opportunity to take a dig at Bangladesh's DRS howler. "Review for Bat Before Wicket?" wrote Karthik while responding to the clip.

This is not the first instance of Bangladesh taking questionable DRS reviews. The then skipper and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim in 2017 had taken a bizarre decision to review Virat Kohli's wicket without discussing with the bowler, Taijul Islam. Replays showed that there was no involvement of the pads and Kohli, surprised by his counterpart's decision, started laughing too.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are on the verge of winning their first-ever Test match in New Zealand as the hosts are 147 for 5, leading only by 17 runs in Mount Maunganui. Ebadot Hossain's three-wicket burst in the final session pushed the hosts on the backfoot. After Bangladesh gained a first-innings lead of 130, Ebadot's four-fer put them in a position where they can script a memorable win on the New Zealand soil.

At the end of the fourth day's play, Ross Taylor was batting on 37 with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra on six at the other end, with New Zealand just 17 runs ahead with five wickets remaining.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand notched up 328 in the first innings but Bangladesh responded by putting up 458 on the scoreboard. Mahmudul Hasan (78), Najmul Hossain (64), Mominul Haque (88) and Liton Das (86) shone with the bat before Mehidy Hasan chipped in with 47 towards the end, taking the touring side's first-innings total past 400.

