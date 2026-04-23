Disciplined and cohesive: Why PBKS bowlers are striking the big blows

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run in the ongoing IPL season has largely been painted in the colours of explosive batting, with their top order consistently lighting up scoreboards and grabbing headlines. But beneath the fireworks lies a quieter, equally decisive force — a disciplined and cohesive bowling unit that has played a pivotal role in keeping the team at the top of the points table.

Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen in action. (REUTERS)

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South African all-rounder Marco Jansen, one of the key pillars of that unit, offered a measured insight into the team’s balance and success. While he acknowledged the attention around the batting, he was quick to underline the collective effort of the bowlers.

“All the attention is around the batting, and that’s understandable — people want to see big sixes,” fast bowler Jansen said. “But as a bowling unit, we know exactly what each of us brings to the table. It’s not about one standout performer; it’s about everyone contributing and executing their role.”

That clarity of roles has been central to Punjab Kings’ success this season. Despite the absence of a single dominant wicket-taker at the top of the charts, the bowlers — Arshdeep Singh, Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett — have consistently delivered in different phases of the game: from early breakthroughs to tight middle overs and smart execution at the death.

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{{^usCountry}} Jansen himself has embraced a flexible role within the attack. Traditionally a new-ball bowler, he has adapted to different match situations depending on team strategy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jansen himself has embraced a flexible role within the attack. Traditionally a new-ball bowler, he has adapted to different match situations depending on team strategy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m used to taking the first or second over, but I can adapt to any situation,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m used to taking the first or second over, but I can adapt to any situation,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Arshdeep and Bartlett swing the ball consistently, and I understand that I bring different skills. As a unit, we focus on what’s best for the team rather than individual roles,” added the lanky left-arm pacer who took 16 wickets last season at an economy rate of 9.20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Arshdeep and Bartlett swing the ball consistently, and I understand that I bring different skills. As a unit, we focus on what’s best for the team rather than individual roles,” added the lanky left-arm pacer who took 16 wickets last season at an economy rate of 9.20. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His partnership with India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been particularly effective, offering variety and control. While Arshdeep’s ability to swing the new ball provides early inroads, Jansen’s height and hard lengths create a different challenge for batters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His partnership with India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been particularly effective, offering variety and control. While Arshdeep’s ability to swing the new ball provides early inroads, Jansen’s height and hard lengths create a different challenge for batters. {{/usCountry}}

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“Arshdeep is very consistent, and we complement each other well,” Jansen said. “There’s always a plan behind who bowls when, and we trust each other to do the job.”

That trust extends across the bowling group, where communication and adaptability have become defining traits. Rather than sticking rigidly to pre-set plans, Punjab’s bowlers assess conditions on the go and adjust accordingly.

“It’s always about reading the conditions and the game situation,” Jansen noted. “You can have plans in meetings, but in T20 cricket, things change quickly. It’s about being smart and finding ways to make it difficult for batters.”

This approach has been particularly evident in the death overs, where Punjab Kings have managed to contain even the most aggressive line-ups. With variations like slower balls and wide yorkers, the bowlers have focused on keeping batters guessing rather than simply defending.

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“It’s not about being defensive,” Jansen clarified. “It’s about trying to stop the opposition from scoring and making them think twice about every shot.”

At the heart of this well-oiled unit is captain Shreyas Iyer, whose leadership has drawn praise from across the squad. For Jansen, Iyer’s ability to create a positive and trusting environment has been crucial.

“He’s definitely up there among the best captains I’ve played under,” Jansen said. “He knows what he wants, he’s very goal-driven, and he gives players the freedom to express themselves. It’s never a dictatorship — he makes everyone feel valued.”

That sense of freedom has allowed players like Jansen to focus on their strengths. Known for hitting hard lengths rather than relying heavily on variations, the pacer has found consistency by staying true to his natural game.

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“I think the biggest change for me has been being comfortable in my own skin,” he reflected. “Earlier, I tried to bowl like others, but now I understand what I bring is different. It’s about using that and staying consistent.” Jansen made his IPL debut in 2021 with Mumbai Indians, then moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he spent three seasons between 2022 and 2024, operating as a seam-bowling all-rounder. His most productive IPL season came in 2025 with Punjab Kings.

When asked who has been the toughest to bowl to this season, and who is the one he is looking forward to bowl at, 25-year-old was quick to add, “Abhishek Sharma and Klaasen have been very tough, especially in the powerplay. As for who I’d enjoy bowling to, probably someone like Virat Kohli — one of the top players in the tournament.”

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His journey to this point, however, was far from straightforward. Growing up in South Africa alongside his twin brother Duan, cricket wasn’t always the primary ambition.

“We actually wanted to be rugby players,” Jansen revealed with a smile. “It was only around the age of 16 that we decided to take cricket seriously. Even then, I didn’t think I’d make it professionally — I always felt others were better than me.”

A breakthrough at the domestic level eventually changed that perception, setting him on the path to international and franchise success. With both bat and ball firing in tandem, Punjab Kings have emerged as one of the most complete sides in the tournament. While the batters may continue to command the spotlight, it is the bowlers’ quiet efficiency that has ensured the team not only wins, but does so convincingly — a combination that could prove decisive as the season progresses. And for Jansen, his best is certainly yet to come.

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