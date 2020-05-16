e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Doesn’t take religious belief to feel agony of Kashmiris: Shahid Afridi

Doesn’t take religious belief to feel agony of Kashmiris: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi took to twitter to state that no religious belief is required to feel the agony of the Kashmiris.

cricket Updated: May 16, 2020 11:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Shahid Afridi of Pakistan
Shahid Afridi of Pakistan (Getty Images)
         

Lahore, May 16 (IANS) Once again, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has raised the Kashmir issue, saying it “does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place.

“Save Kashmir,” Afridi said in a tweet on Friday.

 

Earlier in the day, the former cricket captain, who has been doing a lot of humanitarian work in his cpuntry amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said: “The real beauty of Kashmir lies in the valiant spirit of courageous Kashmiris. Shahid Afridi Foundation values their sacrifices and honors their commitment to Pakistan.”

Kashmir, like every other part of India, is currently under lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2,600 lives in the country.

This is not the first time that the former Pakistan all-rounder has raised the issue of Kashmir. In fact, he had been involved in a number of Twitter wars over the Kashmir issue with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Last year, he had visited the Line of Control (LoC) to “express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren” following the Indian government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution. He had even called for intervention by the UN and the US regarding the same.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In