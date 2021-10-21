Dom Sibley withdraws from England Lions squad for Australia tour

Opening batter Dom Sibley has decided to pull out of England Lions squad slated to tour Australia, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. Sibley has been replaced by Harry Brook in the Lions squad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After much thought and consideration, Warwickshire batter Dom Sibley has made the decision not to tour Australia with the England Lions.

"Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection.

“Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook has been added to the Lions squad,” ECB said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The England Lions squad are slated to depart on November 4 along with the members of England's Ashes squad.

"The touring party will depart on the 4 November along with the Test specialists selected in the Ashes squad.

"The Lions will be in camp alongside the England Ashes squad and will play two intra-squad matches (1 x 3-day and 1 x 4-day matches) in Queensland.

“They will also take on Australia A in a four-day match. Dates and venues are still to be confirmed. The party will return home on 16 December,” ECB added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON