Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Domestic cricketers to get 50 percent additional match fee for 2020-2021 season as compensation: BCCI Secy Jay Shah
cricket

Domestic cricketers to get 50 percent additional match fee for 2020-2021 season as compensation: BCCI Secy Jay Shah

Taking to Twitter, BCCI secretary Jay Shah: “Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to Covid-19 situation.”
ANI |
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Domestic cricketers to get 50 percent additional match fee for 2020-2021 season as compensation: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah(Getty)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council met on Monday and one of the major points to be discussed was the compensation package that will be handed to domestic cricketers after the Indian domestic calendar was impacted in the 2020-2021 seasons due to Covid-19. Secretary Jay Shah announced that cricketers who participated in 2019-20 domestic season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation #BCCIApexCouncil."

In another major decision, it was decided that there will be a hike in match fee of domestic cricketers.

"I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers. Seniors - INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23- INR 25,000, Under 19 - INR 20,000 #BCCIApexCouncil."

The working committee formed by the BCCI to look into the compensation package of 50 per cent of the total match fee. The committee comprised of former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, Santosh Menon, Jaydev Shah, Yudhvir Singh, Rohan Jaitley, Avishek Dalmiya, and Devajit Saikia. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bcci jay shah
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over the next three years, I want to be best finisher in the world: AUS' Stoinis

'You need to focus on diet': Ex-IND keeper on why he feels ‘bad’ for Tiwary

‘If anybody has the sharpest brain in this league, it’s MS Dhoni’: Sehwag

Big test for India's middle-order against mighty Australia
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP