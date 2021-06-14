‘Don’t believe playing on green tops against India will do them any good’: Vaughan slams ENG for poor show against NZ

Former captain Michael Vaughan has come down harsh at Joe Root’s England for losing control against New Zealand during the second Test against New Zealand in Edgbaston. The hosts struggled badly against the Kiwi bowling attack in the second innings as they were bowled out for 122 to set a 38-run target for the visitors. In reply, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand registered their first Test series on English soil in 22 years. They outfoxed Root & Co by 9 wickets to clinch the series 1-0.

In a conversation with the Telegraph, Vaughan said that England committed a mistake by not fielding a specialist spinner in the team for both Tests against New Zealand.

“They got lucky at Lord’s because it rained. But to make the same mistake two weeks in a row is a glaring tactical error. The wicket was not gripping and offering a lot of turn, but you need a variation when it is hot and dry at Edgbaston. You actually end up bowling your seamers more in a four-man seam attack each than with three seamers and the spinner so if they had picked Jack Leach, Joe Root could have also kept his seamers fresher. I hope England do not make the same mistake against India,” Vaughan told The Telegraph.

The former England captain further opined that England has to learn how to play and win on good pitches before planning to beat Australians in the Ashes, later this year.

“Even though England have struggled on these pitches, I believe they have to continue playing on good wickets, which is what Chris Silverwood said he wanted this summer. I do not believe playing on green tops against India, even if it gets them a couple of cheap Test wins, will do them any good whatsoever as they build to Australia away and beyond. They need to learn how to play, and win, on good Test pitches,” he said.

“The past few weeks have been perfect wickets for Test cricket and regraded the team who has played the better cricket. England just have not been good enough. It has been a stark reminder that this Test match team have a long way to go before they can really think about beating Australia in Australia,” he added.