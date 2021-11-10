‘Don’t care if you're Bradman. If you're in a bubble, you're average will come down': Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri never shies away from speaking his mind. He is not the one to mince words. If anything, one gets the feeling, Shastri can at times hold back his grenade-like quotes. But he doesn't. And he never regrets them, perhaps the best part about him. A lot was expected at his last press conference as India head coach. Multiple Quotes and statements that could send media professionals facing a problem of plenty. Shastri did not disappoint. There were a lot of headline-worthy words and even more.

When Shastri was talking about how continuous cricket inside a bio-bubble has started to take a toll not only on the players' mental health but also on their performance on the field, the former India all-rounder said even the legendary Don Bradman would have struggled to score consistently if he was playing constantly inside a bubble.

"One thing I would say -- this is not an excuse, but this is a fact. When you're six months in a bubble, this team, there are a lot of players on this team who play all three formats of the game," said Shastri in the media interaction after the Namibia game.

"In the last 24 months, they've been home for 25 days. I don't care who you are, if your name is Bradman, if you're in a bubble as well, your average will come down because you're human," he added.

The Indian team came into the IPL in the UAE after a four-month long and gruelling tour of England. Skipper Virat Kohli too has spoken about how the bubble life is not sustainable in the long run.

"This is not something where you just put petrol on the back side and expect the guy to move on in overdrive. It doesn't happen that way. So I think it's tough times.

"That's why I say in life it's not what you accomplish, it's what you overcome. That's what this team has done. They've shown the drive to hang in there, no complaints. But sooner or later, the bubble will burst. So you've got to be careful," said Shastri.

Ahead of the game against Namibia, Shastri had told Star Sports that players were mentally and physically drained after living in a protected environment.

"I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age but these guys are physically and mentally drained. Six months in a bubble...

"What we would have ideally liked was a bigger gap between the IPL and the T20 World Cup...(because) when the big games come, when pressure hits you, you are not that switched on as you should be," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

