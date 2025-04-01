Menu Explore
‘Don’t drop him, but stop him…’: Kris Srikkanth's bold message to CSK for legendary IND cricketer amidst sluggish form

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2025 04:05 PM IST

Kris Srikkanth suggested that CSK should start playing Shivam Dube in the playing XI and not as the Impact Player.

Chennai Super Kings have been put under the scanner after consecutive losses in the last couple of matches in IPL 2025. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. have struggled while chasing as the 180-run target has turned out to be too much for them. The lack of firepower in the batting line-up has pulled them down in the last two matches. The five-time champions have faced the heat from critics and fans for their approach, while head coach Stephen Fleming defended them, but it seems like they still have to make a few changes to get back on the winning track.

Chennai Super Kings have lost their last two matches in IPL 2025.(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings have lost their last two matches in IPL 2025.(PTI)

1983 World Cup-winning star Kris Srikkanth has advised CSK to make a few changes in their playing XI and wants them to include Devon Conway at the top of the order. He continues to back under-fire Ravichandran Ashwin in the XI but wants the team management to change his role with the ball.

“Conway has to come in place of Jamie Overton and also bring in Anshul Kamboj into the XI. With regards to Ashwin, don’t drop him, but stop him from bowling in the powerplay. Between 7-18th over he can be effective, with Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, they can easily slip in 10 overs at least. I will drop Tripathi and bring in Kamboj and then Conway in place of Overton,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

The legendary India spinner rejoined Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 9.75 crore, but he hasn't lived up to the expectations so far and claimed three wickets in as many matches.

“Make Shivam Dube play in the XI”

Meanwhile, apart from Shivam Dube, Chennai lacked the firepower in the middle order as ageing MS Dhoni also failed to help the team much with the bat so far.

Srikkanth suggested that CSK should start playing Dube in the XI and not as the Impact Player and also told the five-time champions to bring Mukhesh Chowdhary back to the starting line-up.

“I would make Shivam Dube play in the XI and bring in Andre Siddarth as an Impact Player. Even Mukhesh Chowdhary is a good option, he has bowled well for CSK in the past,” Srikkanth added.

After losing to Rajasthan in Guwahati, Chennai will return to their home ground, Chepauk, where they will face Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Follow Us On