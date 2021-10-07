'Don't know selectors' thought process': MSK Prasad on Hardik Pandya's inclusion in T20 World Cup squad

There is one big concern brewing around India allrounder Hardik Pandya. The right-handed batsman is regarded as one of the best finishers in the world today with the bat. But in a T20 game, when Pandya is expected to bat at no. 4. or no.5 - he is not expected to get too many balls to play in every match.

Hence, as an allrounder, Pandya's selection in the team has become a topic of debate, at a time when he is staying away from his bowling duties since successful back surgery in 2020.

While the right-arm fast bowler has bowled for India and for Mumbai Indians in a few games in between, he has certainly not been consistent with it. In fact, in the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 season currently being played in the UAE, Pandya has not bowled at all for India in the UAE.

Former India chief selector wants the Mumbai allrounder to bowl for India in the T20 World Cup - as he believes him not bowling may affect the balance of the team.

“See, Hardik has been picked as an all-rounder, not as a batsman, he is seen an all-rounder, who will add that what you call balance to the side,” Prasad told news agency PTI.

“...(it is) a little surprising that, or I don't know whether he is being instructed, not to bowl or he is being preserved to bowl only in the World Cup. We don't exactly know, but in an ideal scenario, Hardik has been picked as an all-rounder, I would love to see him bowling,” he added.

“I don't know what exactly is the thought process because selectors must be knowing it, or the Board must be knowing it, but Hardik, if he doesn't bowl then there will be little, I mean, the balance of the side will get a little affected,” he signed off.