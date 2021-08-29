Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Don't see what he's in team for': Shane Warne points out England's 'bits-and-pieces' cricketer

Speaking in a recent interaction, Warne described Curran as a 'bits-and-pieces' cricketer and said that he is likely to be out of the team in the next Test which begins on September 2nd.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 12:21 PM IST
File image of Shane Warne.(Getty Images)

Australia bowling legend Shane Warne is not impressed with England allrounder Sam Curran and questioned his place in the playing XI in the Tests against England. Curran picked up two wickets in the 3rd Test at Headingley and scored 15 runs. He returned wicketless in the 2nd innings as India were bundled out for 278 to lose the match by an innings and 76 runs.

Speaking in a recent interaction, Warne described Curran as a 'bits-and-pieces' cricketer and said that he is likely to be out of the team in the next Test which begins on September 2nd.

Also read: 'Youngsters have been bailing team out': Inzamam-ul-Haq says Kohli, Pujara, Rahane need to get big scores consistently

"I don’t think Curran plays [in the next Test]. As the fourth seamer batting at No 8, he hasn’t scored a hundred or taken a five-for, I don’t see what he is in the team for. He is a good cricketer but a bit “bits-and-pieces” for Test cricket.

"I would like to see something more specific, whether that’s Wood or a spinner, if it is going to turn. Maybe a Leach or a Parkinson," Warne told Sky Sports.

RELATED STORIES

He went on to suggest a change in England's batting order, with Zak Crawley opening the innings.

"[Dawid] Malan is an experienced player with talent but more importantly a hunger. He said he never gave up hope and still had a passion for Test cricket and I thought he went out there and did a great job. The side just looks better with Malan at No 3, although I would have Zak Crawley opening the batting as I think he is a talented player with a lot to offer. Him opening and Malan at No 3 and that batting line-up suddenly looks very good," Warne said.

Warner further praised England's 'relentless' bowling attack in the 3rd Test.

"England were just relentless [at Headingley]. If they did overpitch or bowl a bit wide, they were back on it next ball and hunted in packs. [James] Anderson and [Ollie] Robinson were as good as it gets – the ball was talking and they were challenging techniques. I don’t think it was bad batting. Sometimes we are too quick to criticise a batting side when they fall over and in this case I think we have to say well done to England," Warne signed off.

