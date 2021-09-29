'Don't think Eoin appreciates it': Dinesh Karthik reveals reason behind Ashwin, Morgan heated argument

R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan had a go at each verbally during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Tuesday. The incident took place in the final over of DC's innings when Ashwin top edged a pull to backward square and was out.

On his way back to the change room, Ashwin had a word with fast bowler Tim Southee, who had taken his wicket, but things sort of escalated when KKR captain Eoin Morgan stepped in and mouthed a few words at Ashwin.

Ashwin did not hold back and the two could be seen involved in a heated conversation, which required intervention from wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who separated the two. Ashwin looked animated as he kept saying things, even as Morgan shook his head and walked away.

After KKR defeated DC by three wickets, Karthik opened up on the episode and revealed that the whole thing had to do with Ashwin trying to take a second run after the ball had deflected off Rishabh Pant's bat.

"I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted off it and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Eoin appreciates it; he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket," Karthik said during the post-match virtual press conference.

"It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but I can just say I am happy to play peacemaker and the thing has come to a good standstill right now."

Ashwin had his man later in the second innings, when he had Morgan out caught at first slip, where Lalit Yadav took a sharp catch to send the KKR captain back for a duck.