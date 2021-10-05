'Don't think India can compete with Pakistan. This is why they don't want to play against us': Abdul Razzaq

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who is known for his explosive comments, has dropped another bomb, this time regarding cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, saying that the reason the Indian cricket team is not having bilateral ties with Pakistan is because they know they are the inferior team.

Answering a question from the host: "Do India have the kind of pace bowlers or all-rounders like Pakistan or you feel there is no match?" Razzaq responded by saying that the kind of talent Pakistan has is unique, which the Indian cricket team doesn't, referring to the ability to consume and thrive in high-pressure scenarios.

"I don't think India can compete with Pakistan. The kind of talent Pakistan has is entirely different and this I don't think is a good thing for cricket that India and Pakistan are not having matches. It used to be an exciting prospect and give players the opportunity to show how much pressure they could handle. So that has gone missing. I feel that had it continued, people would have found out that the kind of talent Pakistan has, India does not," Razzaq had said on ARY News.

Razzaq's comments are not only limited to the current bunch of India and Pakistan cricketers. The former Pakistan all-rounder reckons that over the years, Pakistan have always produced better players than India, and highlighted his point by drawing comparisons between some of the greatest ever to have played the game for both nations. Razzaq mentioned that all these are the reasons behind India's decision to not compete against Pakistan anymore.

"India too has a good team, I'm not saying anything otherwise. Even they have good players. But if you look at it potential wise, we had Imran Khan, they had Kapil Dev. If you are to compare, then Imran Khan was a lot better. Then we had Wasim Akram, they did not have a player of that calibre," he added.

"We had Javed Miandad, and they had Gavaskar. There is no comparison. Then we had Inzamam, Yousuf, Younis, Shahid Afridi… they had Dravid, Sehwag. If you look at it overall, Pakistan have always produced good players. All these are big reasons. This is why India don't want to play against us."

India and Pakistan will face each other on October 24 at the T20 World Cup, the first time in international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England.

