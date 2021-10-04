'We failed to accelerate': MS Dhoni on CSK's 3-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals on a 'two-paced' Dubai track

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings suffered second consecutive defeat in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday. In the match no. 50, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals have beaten CSK by 3 wickets to claim the top spot on the points table.

Put to bat, CSK posted 136 for five in their allotted 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu top-scored for CSK with an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls while Robin Uthappa contributed 19 runs. In reply, DC reached 139 for seven in 19.4 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 35-ball 39, while Shimron Hetmyer contributed a vital 28.

IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Highlights

After the game ended, CSK Captain MS Dhoni spoke about the 3-wicket loss to DC. Speaking with the broadcasters, the wicketkeeper-batsman admitted that his team failed to accelerate after losing a couple of quick wickets at the beginning.

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would've been a good score. It's a two-paced wicket. It's not like it slowed down drastically. Can't just play your shots. That’s what the Delhi batters also faced. The taller bowlers were getting movement. It was a very good effort to make a game out of it. Was important not to give too many in the first six. Was one expensive over in the first six, but when quality players are batting it can happen,” said Dhoni.

Following the loss, CSK has slipped to second position with 18 points. They will next face Punjab Kings on Thursday in their last league stage game in Dubai. On the other hand, DC will lock horns with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue.