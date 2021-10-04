DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021: Pant's Delhi aim to displace Dhoni's Chennai from top of table with win; Toss at 7 PM

IPL 2021 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): It's the apprentice vs the master. It's the junior vs the senior. It's the birthday boy, who has turned 24, vs a 40-year-old legend. But more than anything else, it's no.2 vs no.1. This is why DC vs CSK clash is of epic importance. Youngster Pant would want only want one birthday gift, that is to displace MS Dhoni-led CSK from the top of the points table. Both teams come into this match on the back of contrasting results but they have, by far, been the most consistent sides in IPL 2021. That is why they are most feared. And when these giants meet today in Dubai, expect a battle of epic proportions. Are you ready?

