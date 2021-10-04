DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021: Pant's Delhi aim to displace Dhoni's Chennai from top of table with win; Toss at 7 PM
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Latest Match updates: Rishabh Pant's Delhi will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai in Dubai in a bid to finish at the top of the points table ahead of the Playoffs. Follow live score and updates on the live blog.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): It's the apprentice vs the master. It's the junior vs the senior. It's the birthday boy, who has turned 24, vs a 40-year-old legend. But more than anything else, it's no.2 vs no.1. This is why DC vs CSK clash is of epic importance. Youngster Pant would want only want one birthday gift, that is to displace MS Dhoni-led CSK from the top of the points table. Both teams come into this match on the back of contrasting results but they have, by far, been the most consistent sides in IPL 2021. That is why they are most feared. And when these giants meet today in Dubai, expect a battle of epic proportions. Are you ready?
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:56 PM IST
DEBUT FOR DC
Ripal Patel has been handed his debut cap. Who is going to replace? Are they bringing him in place of Ashwin? Is Avesh Khan injured? We'll soon find out!
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:54 PM IST
IPL 2021: Shimron Hetmyer speaks to the broadcasters
“Next is to win all the remaining games, we have to take one game at a time. We are not trying to think too much and too far ahead into finals day. I try to do as much as I can in practice because I know that my role is not really to go out and face as many balls as possible. When I do get a chance though, I try to execute my goals and my plans as much as possible. It's really good for me knowing that the top-order is really doing the bulk of the work, so it makes my job much easier. (On today's clash) For me, it's just another game actually, we have to go out there and execute as well as we did in the past games. Just to remember the good things that we have done well and continue to do so.”
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Pitch report by Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden
"We are using the same surface that the Sunrisers and the Knight Riders played yesterday. There is nothing wrong with the wicket - there is no great deal of spin available, the bounce and carry is consistent and the ball is coming on nicely. It's a pitch of two halves, in the first 10 overs, it's nice to bat on but then it might slow down, thereby challenging the batters. Make the most of the batting powerplay"
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings' Predicted XI
Our CSK's Predicted XI vs DC: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:40 PM IST
IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Live: Delhi Capitals' Predicted XI
Our DC's Predicted XI vs CSK: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 50th Match DC vs CSK: Top Performers- Current Squad
[DC | CSK]
Top scorers: Shikhar Dhawan - 387 Runs | Suresh Raina - 552 Runs
Highest score: 101* By Shikhar Dhawan | 63* By MS Dhoni
Top wicket-takers: Amit Mishra - 9 Wickets | Dwayne Bravo - 15 Wickets
BBM: 3/26 By Kagiso Rabada | 4/12 By Imran Tahir
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live: CSK squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live: DC squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:20 PM IST
VENUE INSIGHTS: Dubai Pt 2
Best Bowling Figures:
5/32 By Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2021.
Highest Partnership:
181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super
Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Punjab Kings In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
50% (5 Won; 5 Lost)
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Best Bowling Figures: 5/32 By Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan Royals In 2021. Highest Partnership: 181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Punjab Kings In 2020. Win Rate Batting First: 50% (5 Won; 5 Lost)
Highest Team Total:
219/2 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals In 2020.
Lowest Team Total:
109/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Punjab Kings
In 2020.
Highest Individual Score:
132 By KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) Against Royal Challengers
Bangalore In 2020.
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:10 PM IST
DC vs CSK Live Match: CSK's form guide
vs RR: Lost by 7 wickets
vs SRH: Won by 6 wicekts
vs KKR: Won by 2 wickets
vs RCB: Won by 6 wickets
vs MI: Won by 20 runs
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:05 PM IST
DC vs CSK Live Match: DC's form guide
vs MI: Won by 4 wickets
vs KKR: Lost by 3 wickets
vs RR: Won by 33 runs
vs SRH: Won by 8 wickets
vs PBKS: Won by 7 wickets
-
Oct 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Watch out for DC's Shreyas Iyer, CSK!
Shreyas Iyer played a patient match-winning against MI. He's in great touch currently
-
Oct 04, 2021 05:55 PM IST
“Sir” Ravindra Jadeja to outsmart DC bowlers today?
In the previous game, Jadeja smashed 32 off 15 balls. How many will he score today?
-
Oct 04, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by CSK vs DC
Highest Total Chased: 188 On May 08, 2008
Lowest Total Defended: 150 On Apr 09, 2015
-
Oct 04, 2021 05:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by DC vs CSK
Highest Total Chased: 189 On Apr 10, 2021
Lowest Total Defended: 162 On May 18, 2018
-
Oct 04, 2021 05:40 PM IST
DC vs CSK Live Score: Can Dhoni stop Pant's encore?
The last time these teams met, DC cruised to a 7-wicket win in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, CSK posted 188/7 in 20 overs. In DC chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Can Dhoni's men strike back today?
-
Oct 04, 2021 05:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni
DC vs CSK is a battle of heavyweights as two of India's best wicketkeepers come head to head. Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni is an intriguing battle on many levels. But the most important aspect of this match-up, at least in the IPL is their run counter. And at the moment, Pant leads Dhoni by quite some margin. In 12 matches, Pant has scored 337 runs. On the other hand, Dhoni has been miserable with the bat, scoring just 66 runs in 12 matches. Will Dhoni play a big innings today?
-
Oct 04, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do DC and CSK stand in the points table
DC- 2nd position (P-12 | W-9 | L-3 | Points-18 | NRR- +0.829)
CSK- 1st position (P-12 | W-9 | L-3 | Points-18 | NRR- +0.551)
-
Oct 04, 2021 05:25 PM IST
DC vs CSK: Head-to-Head contests
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 24 times in the IPL and CSK lead the overall head-to-head battle 15-9
-
Oct 04, 2021 04:09 PM IST
IPL 2021, DC vs CSK, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 50 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The end goal of both the sides is the same, that is to not only finish in top-2 of the points table but also top it. And coincidentally, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are each other's biggest hurdles in achieving their goals. But, this battle is all the more exciting as the junior and birthday boy Pant will once again lock horns with his senior Dhoni. So, fasten your seatbelts folks. It's 2 vs 1. It's DC vs CSK and this is basically, blockbuster! Sit back and enjoy!