‘Don't think it's quite right yet, needs to be work done’: Broad questions points system of World Test Championship

England speedster Stuart Broad has questioned the points system of the World Test Championship and wondered how a 5-match Ashes series can be worth the same as 2-game rubber between India and Bangladesh.

The WTC final is scheduled to begin from June 18 in Southampton, in which Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with Kane Williamson’s New Zealand. The International Cricket Council (ICC) mandates that each Test series will have the same number of points, irrespective of its length so that the participating nations that play fewer Test are not affected adversely.

While speaking to the Press Association, Broad said the concept of WTC is ‘really good’ but ‘there needs to be work done’.

ALSO READ | Bumrah names NZ bowler who has played 'major role' in his learning curve

“The World Test Championship is a really good concept, I just don't think it's quite right yet. It's a first-time effort. I can't quite work out how a five-match Ashes series can be worth the same as India playing Bangladesh for two Tests,” Broad said.

“There's something in the idea and it has given great context to the game but there needs to be work done on how it all comes together, I think.

“We had an opportunity, but the amount of cricket we play as an England side in the current system makes it very difficult to get into the final,” he added.

India dashed both England and Australia's hopes of making the final of WTC with their back-to-back series triumphs against the two teams earlier this year. England played the most number of Tests (21) in the World Test Championship but finished fourth in the standings, behind Ashes rivals Australia.

ALSO READ | Wriddhiman Saha, who had tested positive for Covid-19, gives update on health

India were second with 17 matches, while bottom-placed Bangladesh played just seven games.

Under the WTC points system, match results and not series results are taken into account. In a five-match rubber, 20 per cent of the points are available each match, while in a two-match series, 50 per cent of the points are available every game.

(With PTI Inputs)