'Don't think they need too much preparation': Coach Ravi Shastri on India's game plan for T20 World Cup

India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the players, who were a part of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in the UAE, do not need too much preparation, and just need to learn to adapt together ahead of T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team picked an emphatic win over England in their first warm-up game on Monday, and Shastri believes these games will help India in getting a rhythm going.

Shastri's term as India head coach comes to a close after the end of T20 World Cup, and Rahul Dravid is pipped to be the next coach of the team.

Speaking on Star Sports during the warm-up game, Shastri insisted that he has no locked-in strategies regarding toss or team selections, and said those decisions will be made as per the conditions of the surface.

“Boys have been playing IPL for the last 2 months, so I don’t think they need too much preparation. It’s more about them getting together and adapting together,” Shastri said.

"Get some rhythm going, some energy going. Everyone can bat, everyone can bowl (in this game), so it will help us to get an idea about who is doing how. Not really (regarding any locked strategy).

“We’ll just see how things go and work a combination around. We’ll just try to see how much dew is around and accordingly decide to bat/bowl first. Also helps us decide about playing an extra spinner or seamer,” he signed off.

India officially open their campaign for T20 World Cup on October 24th against Pakistan.

