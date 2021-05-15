'Don't write your assumptions based on sources': Bhuvneshwar Kumar rubbishes report of not wanting to play Test cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has rubbished reports that he is not interested in playing Test cricket anymore for India, saying that he is very much motivated and keen on playing all three formats for the country. On Friday, a report carried by a leading newspaper daily quoted sources saying Bhuvneshwar was overlooked for India's tour of England because he no longer has the drive to play Test cricket.

"Bhuvneshwar just doesn’t want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing… To be honest, the selectors don’t even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It’s Team India’s loss no doubt, because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him," a report in the Times of India stated.

However, the fast bowler through a tweet dismissed it and urged fans not to believe source-based reports. "There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion - Don't write your assumptions based on sources," tweeted Bhuvneshwar.

Bhuvneshwar last played a Test match for India back in 2018 – during the Test series in South Africa. However, a string of injuries has since limited the fast bowler's appearances for India. Bhuvneshwar pulled his hamstring during the 2019 World Cup and later sustained a groin injury which ruled him out of the limited-overs leg against West Indies at home. Bhuvneshwar returned to the squad for the three ODI series between India and South Africa in March of 2020 but could never play a match since the series was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later in the year, after appearing in four matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, a thigh injury ruled him out of the remainder of the competition. He finally made his much-awaited India return during the T20Is and ODIs against England, where he performed well, picking up 10 wickets from eight games.