Down with Covid-19, Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised as precautionary measure

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday confirmed that he has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. Sachin had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and had been in home quarantine.

The 47-year-old took to twitter to announce the development on Friday.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote.

Sachin, also did not forget to wish the Indian fans and his teammates on the 10th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

"Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he tweeted.

Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath -- all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge for India Legends -- have so far announced that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

Tendulkar had led the India Legends team to victory in the veteran's tournament in Raipur beating Sri Lanka in the finals where crowds were allowed inside the stadiums.

(with PTI inputs)

