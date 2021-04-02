Home / Cricket / Down with Covid-19, Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised as precautionary measure
cricket

Down with Covid-19, Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised as precautionary measure

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 11:34 AM IST
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar(Road Safety World Series / Twitter)

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday confirmed that he has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. Sachin had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and had been in home quarantine.

The 47-year-old took to twitter to announce the development on Friday.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Injured Shreyas Iyer to go under the knife on April 8

From Yuvraj to Steyn: Top five bowling performances from World Cup 2011

India's 2011 World Cup-winning heroes react on its 10th anniversary

David Gower reveals why he ‘wouldn’t worry’ about Virat Kohli’s reflexes

Sachin, also did not forget to wish the Indian fans and his teammates on the 10th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

"Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he tweeted.

Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath -- all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge for India Legends -- have so far announced that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

Tendulkar had led the India Legends team to victory in the veteran's tournament in Raipur beating Sri Lanka in the finals where crowds were allowed inside the stadiums.

(with PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sachin tendulkar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP