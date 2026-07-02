DPL auction: Tejasvi Dahiya is the most expensive buy

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya emerged as the biggest attraction at the third-season player auction of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) after South Delhi Superstarz exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him for ₹40 lakh, making him the most expensive player at the auction on Wednesday.

South Delhi Superstarz exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Tejasvi Dahiya for ₹40 lakh. (DPL)

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Dahiya has steadily established himself as one of the league’s standout performers. His impressive performances in the 2025 DPL season earned him an Indian Premier League contract with Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹3 crore, making him one of the few players to graduate from the DPL to the IPL.

Himmat Singh was the second-most expensive player of the auction after New Delhi Tigers brought him back for ₹38 lakh. The experienced batter also enjoyed an IPL stint in 2026, representing Lucknow Super Giants in six matches.

Although Dahiya played in only two matches for KKR, he remains highly regarded. His value was reinforced by a stellar DPL campaign last season, during which he scored 339 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200 and finished as the tournament’s second-highest six-hitter.

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction last year, Dahiya reportedly attended trials with seven franchises, underlining the growing interest in his abilities and the league’s ability to become a pipeline for the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction last year, Dahiya reportedly attended trials with seven franchises, underlining the growing interest in his abilities and the league’s ability to become a pipeline for the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the other notable acquisitions in the men’s auction, Anuj Rawat went to Puraani Dilli 6 for ₹27 lakh. Delhi Kings secured wicketkeeper-batter Vansh Bedi for ₹21 lakh, while North Delhi Strikers signed all-rounder Sarthak Ranjan for ₹17 lakh and all-rounder Mayank Dagar for ₹15 lakh. East Delhi Riders picked up fast bowler Mayank Yadav for ₹17 lakh, and Outer Delhi Warriors acquired all-rounder Harsh Tyagi for ₹13 lakh.

Several established domestic and IPL players also attracted considerable attention. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was bought by West Delhi Lions for ₹10 lakh, while former India fast bowler Navdeep Saini joined Outer Delhi Warriors for the same amount. Spinner Digvesh Rathi was another prominent signing by Purani Dilli 6, fetching ₹11 lakh during the auction.

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The eight men’s franchise entered the auction with an overall purse of ₹1.5 crore, adjusted after accounting for player retention. The four women’s teams operated with a purse of ₹75 lakh each, with retention costs deducted before the auction.

The women’s auction also featured several high-profile names, including Priya Punia, Priya Mishra, Parunika Sisodia, Pratika Rawal and Simran Dil Bahadur. Left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia emerged as the costliest player in the women’s auction after being signed by East Delhi Riders for ₹14 lakh. Central Delhi Queens made all-rounder Arushi Goel their marquee signing for ₹11 lakh, while Simran Dil Bahadur was another major signing, joining East Delhi Riders for ₹8 lakh.

Last year, Nitish Rana-led West Delhi Lions clinched the men’s title by defeating Central Delhi Kings in the final, while South Delhi Superstarz edged Central Delhi Queens by a single run in a thrilling summit clash to lift the women’s league.

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The third edition is scheduled from July 31 to August 30.