Dravid and Sehwag back in Indian team: Aryavir, Anvay named in India's U-19 squad for Australia series

Fourteen years after Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag last walked out together for India, their names are back on the same team sheet. Only this time, it is their sons who will carry the familiar cricketing legacies into the next chapter.

Sehwag, Dravid names return to India team

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Dravid and Sehwag last played together for India in 2012, against Australia, in a Test match in Adelaide. Dravid retired from international cricket three months later, while Sehwag carried on for another three years before calling time on his career in 2015.

Now, Aaryavir Sehwag, Virender’s elder son, and Anvay Dravid, Rahul’s younger son, have both been picked in India’s Under-19 squad — incidentally, for another series against Australia.

The pair have been named by the BCCI selection committee for Australia U-19’s upcoming tour of India and will be part of the three one-day matches against the visitors, to be played in Rajkot.

It is a maiden India call-up for 18-year-old Aaryavir, who is currently playing in the Delhi Premier League.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Anvay, the younger son of former India captain and coach Dravid, has retained his place in the ODI squad after being part of the India U-19 side that toured Sri Lanka last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Anvay, the younger son of former India captain and coach Dravid, has retained his place in the ODI squad after being part of the India U-19 side that toured Sri Lanka last month. {{/usCountry}}

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The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored 14 and 87 in the two youth ODIs he played during the tour.

The three one-day matches will be played in Rajkot.

The selectors have also picked a separate squad for the multi-day fixtures, but neither Aaryavir nor Anvay has been included in that squad.

Squads

India U-19 squad for one-day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

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India U-19 squad for multi-day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav