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Dravid contradicts Gambhir’s stance on superstar culture amid Test woes: ‘We need heroes. Tough to replace Kohli, Rohit’

Rahul Dravid did not see eye to eye with Gautam Gambhir on eradicating superstar culture from Indian cricket.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 12:18 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Former India head coach Rahul Dravid disagrees with his successor Gautam Gambhir’s stance on eradicating superstar culture from Indian cricket. Gambhir has, on several occasions, said that individual achievements should no longer be celebrated and that team success must be placed above everything else. While there is nothing wrong with his vision, Dravid feels individual success is a building block of the bigger goal.

Dravid in disagreement with Gambhir(AFP Images)

Dravid played in an era that had no shortage of superstars in Indian cricket. He, along with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag, formed the famed core that took Indian cricket to unprecedented heights. While that team did not win as many trophies as the current unit, it remains legendary in its own right. Dravid does not entirely see eye to eye with Gambhir, but believes that becoming a superstar in India requires immense hard work and sacrifice.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s aura; ‘Bowlers spending a lot of time discussing a 15-year-old in team meetings’

“The passion to do well in red-ball cricket is definitely there. We’ve had a couple of series where we haven’t performed as well as an Indian team, and that can happen. We are also missing a few key players, with some of the big names having recently retired – Rohit, Virat and Ashwin – and it is not easy to replace players like that. But Indian cricket remains very strong. I still believe the Indian team will be competitive in every format it plays. It may take a little time, but hopefully this season we will be able to turn things around,” added Dravid.

“Red-ball cricket is still very important. There are still players who want to play red-ball cricket. Among players, there is a strong sense that it is probably the toughest format of the game and something that brings a lot of personal satisfaction when you succeed in it. But there is also a lot of white-ball cricket being played, and we have to be realistic about that. Many of these players today are having to juggle multiple formats, and it is not always easy because they may not get as much time to prepare for red-ball cricket as my generation did. We effectively had fewer formats, and when I think about the preparation that went into some of the Test series I played, I feel the current players, not because they don’t want to, but because of the volume of cricket, are sometimes unable to find that same balance.”

 
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Home / Cricket News / Dravid contradicts Gambhir’s stance on superstar culture amid Test woes: ‘We need heroes. Tough to replace Kohli, Rohit’
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